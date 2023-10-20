Bringing in a ton of entertainment to you, the OTT platforms are overflowing with several releases today that span from cute romantic dramas to high-octane action thrillers. Whether you are planning a sleepover with your gang this weekend or a solo binge session, you are in for a treat of engaging movies. Grab your binge essentials like popcorn, coke, and a load of chips to immerse in what looks like an enjoyable ride of cinematic experience.

Here are the 12 releases today on OTT platforms promise a boredom-free weekend.

Tatsama Tathbhava

Directed by Vishal Atreya, Tatsama Tadbhava is a Kannada suspense thriller starring Meghana Raj and Prajwal Devaraj. The plot follows a woman whose husband disappears mysteriously. She goes through traumatic events on her course to find her husband with the help of a police officer.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Flashback

Flashback is an American horror thriller directed by Jed Shepherd and stars Jemma Moore, Amar Chadha Patel, Haley Bishop, and others in lead roles. The plot follows a woman racing through her past to prevent a tragedy.

OTT platform: Netflix

Dream Girl 2

One of the most-awaited OTT releases today, Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 movie of the same. This rom-com is about how the male protagonist uses his skill of talking in a female voice and ends up having a chaotic life. This time, get ready to see Ayushmann Khurrana getting into the role of pseudo-character Pooja. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and the cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Annu Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal

OTT platform: Netflix

Kandasamys: The Baby

Kandasamys: The Baby is a delightful comedy directed by Jayan Moodley. The film features Jailoshini Naidoo, Mishqah Parthiephal, Mariam Bassa, Maeshni Naicker, Madhushan Singh, Koobeshan Naidoo, and Ugan Naidoo. It humorously portrays the journey of two Indian families navigating their differences and comical mishaps while coming together due to their children’s blossoming love, creating heartwarming moments along the way.

OTT platform: Netflix

Maama Mascheendra

Maama Mascheendra is a compelling film directed by Harshavardhan. The movie stars Sudheer Babu, Mirnalini Ravi, Eesha Rebba, Shakalaka Shankar, Harshavardhan, Ali Reza, Rajiv Kanakala, Hari Teja, Ajay, and Mirchi Kiran. It delves into the life of Parasuram, depicting his journey of overcoming fears and inhibitions and showcasing a transformative evolution that shapes his character.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Old Dads

Old Dads, directed by Bill Burr, features a stellar cast including Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Rachael Harris, Katrina Bowden, C. Thomas Howell, Natasha Leggero, and Miles Robbins. The film follows the hilarious journey of three close friends navigating the challenges of fatherhood at a later stage in life, facing off against modern parenting dynamics and societal changes post-1987.

OTT platform: Netflix

Red Sandal Wood

Red Sandal Wood is a gripping action thriller directed by Guru Ramaanujam. The film stars Vetri, Diya Mayurikha, Kabali Vishwanth, Ramachandra Raju, M. S. Bhaskar, Vinod Sagar, Ganesh Venkatraman, G. Marimuthu, Ravi Venkatraman, and Janaki Jayaraman. Centred on an aspiring boxer from North Madras, the story unfolds as he embarks on a journey to Renigunta to find his girlfriend’s missing brother, uncovering a scandal involving the illegal Red Sandalwood trade.

OTT platform: Aha

Sayen: Desert Road

Sayen: Desert Road is a gripping Spanish action thriller directed by Alexander Witt. Sayen, a fugitive pursued nationwide, ventures into the Atacama Desert on a quest for justice against Actaeon, a multinational entity accountable for her family’s tragic demise and environmental devastation in Chile. Along the way, she forges alliances with newfound comrades, united in their mission to bring down Acteon and its director, Máximo Torres.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Other Zoey

The Other Zoey is a charming romantic comedy directed by Sara Zandieh. Starring Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey, Archie Renaux, Heather Graham, Andie MacDowell, Patrick Fabian, Jorge López, Amalia Yoo, Mallori Johnson, and Maggie Thurmon, the film follows Zoey Miller, a brilliant computer science student unenthralled by romance. However, her world takes a delightful twist when Zack, the school’s soccer sensation, suffers amnesia and confuses Zoey for his girlfriend, sparking an unexpected romantic adventure.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Campus Beats Season 2

In Campus Beats Season 2, starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha, a GenZ girl initially seeking closure from her past finds unexpected purpose when she discovers her latent talent for dance. As she delves into her hidden abilities, she navigates the complexities of friendship, love, freedom, and justice in a modern dance academy marked by stark socio-economic divides.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Upload Season 3

Season 3 of Upload, a sci-fi comedy show, follows the 2033 scenario where individuals near death can be ‘uploaded’ into virtual reality hotels managed by tech firms. Nora, a customer service representative in Brooklyn’s lavish ‘Lakeview’ digital afterlife, interacts with Nathan, an LA coder whose self-driving car accident leads to a permanent upload into her VR realm.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Doona

Doona is a Korean romantic comedy-drama series based on a webtoon of the same name. The plot follows a college student who learns that he is living with a former K-pop idol. The series stars Suzy, Yang Se-jong, Ha Young, Park Se-wan, and others in crucial roles and was created by Lee Jung-hyo and Jang Yu-ha.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these releases today on OTT platforms you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.