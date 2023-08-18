Anand Devarakonda, despite facing nepotism trolls during his Tollywood launch, managed to rubbish them off with movies like Middle Class Melodies and the recent sensational flick Baby. Directed by Sai Rajesh, the coming-of-age romantic drama has been the topic of interest on social media ever since its theatrical release on 14 July 2023.

Meme pages, celebrities, and critics extensively discussed the movie for the hard-hitting plotline and performances by Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin. Despite being a low-budget project, Baby pulled massive audiences to the theatre through word of mouth after its first weekend. After a successful box office stint, Baby locked its digital release date on a popular OTT platform.

Read on for more details about the OTT release date, platform, and closing collections of Baby.

The plot follows Anand and Vaishnavi, two middle-class teenagers who fall in love at school. After schooling, the female lead joins college, where new friends and peer pressure change her rather orthodox lifestyle. Meanwhile, Anand, an auto driver now, hopes to marry Vaishnavi while she involves in an intimate relationship with her collegemate, Viraj. The rest of the story follows the love triangle, how this breaks Anand’s heart, and whom Vaishnavi chooses to marry in the end.

Produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu, mononymously known as SKN, with a meagre budget, Baby grossed around 80 crores worldwide, making it a commercial blockbuster of sorts. The team held multiple success meets with big shots such as Megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and others gracing the events.

This morning the Aha OTT platform announced the OTT release date of Baby through its social media handles. It quoted, “Get ready to witness the cult love story of the decade one more time. Baby will make you fall in love, scream in anger, and cry at the same time. Premieres 25 August.”

