With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it’s time to catch up on some OTT content. This weekend of August is packed with some great content on OTT, be it movies or web series. From a Malayalam thriller to a much-awaited docuseries and a few Telugu movies, here is a list of new releases today on OTT platforms that you should be excited about. The gloomy monsoon weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend. Grab yourselves some popcorn and Coca-Cola, and get going!

Here are the OTT releases today that guarantee a rollercoaster of a binge.

1001 Nunakal

Aayirathonnu Nunakal or 1001 Nunakal is a Malayalam drama starring Remya Suresh, Vidhya Vijaykumar, Zhinza Shan, and others in crucial roles. The plot is centred around the reunion of old friends. The smooth flow of things accompanied by good food and light-hearted talk takes a turn when one of them proposes a game in which each of them has to reveal a secret they kept from their partners. Thamar KV directed this critically-acclaimed film.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

The Monkey King

Directed by Anthony Stacchi, The Monkey King is a US animated film written by Steve Bencich, Ron J Friedman, and Rita Hsiao. The plot follows an unusual duo of a stick-wielding monkey and a young girl. The two embark on an epic adventure to attain immortality and face dreadful demons, fire-breathing dragons, and gods on their way.

OTT platform: Netflix

Clue: A Love Thriller

Clue: A Love Thriller is a Telugu crime thriller featuring Aishwarya Bhaskaran and Vijay Kumar in leading roles. A man goes to the police station to complain about his wife’s disappearance and claims that three men kidnapped her. But the cops receive a shock on their investigation when they find the three kidnappers killed.

OTT platform: Aha

Love You Ram

Love You Ram is a Telugu rom-com starring Rohit Behal and Aparna Janardhan as the lead characters. The plot follows a couple in love since childhood. After being together for years, Divya realises that Ram is a crook. Will she leave him?

OTT platform: Aha

Kolai

Kolai is a Tamil suspense thriller starring Vijay Antony, Ritika Singh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others in plot-defining roles. The plot begins with the murder of a famous model which brings a smart detective into the scene. How he unravels the murder mystery forms the crux. Balaji K Kumar directed this film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

1920: Horrors of the Heart

1920: Horrors of the Heart is a Hindi horror movie directed by Krishan Bhatt and stars Avika Gor, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, and others in crucial roles. The plot follows Meghna, a young girl in pursuit of revenge on her mother, who once poisoned her father. On her mission, she chooses the wrong path and carries our dark deeds. An unexpected revelation puts her in question.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Guns and Gulaabs

Guns and Gulaabs is a Hindi comedy crime thriller featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Raj Kumar Rao, Adarsh Gaurav, and more. Directed by Raj & DK, the film combines crime and romance reminiscent of the 1990s, focusing on unconventional characters. Expected to offer a dark, gritty crime narrative, the series infuses humour and romance for a unique blend of genres.

OTT platform: Netflix

Harlan Coben’s Shelter

Harlan Coben’s Shelter falls within the crime, drama, and mystery genres. The cast features Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Abby Corrigan, and more. The story revolves around Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael), who relocates and enrols in a new school after his father’s passing. Entangled in the enigmatic vanishing of a fellow student, Mickey’s journey unfolds amid the unknown.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mathagam

Mathagam is a Tamil crime-drama web series centred on the clash between law enforcement and gangsters in Chennai. Guided by an earnest IPS officer, the police strive to dismantle a crime syndicate jeopardising city tranquillity. Starring Atharvaa and Manikandan in primary roles, the series also features Gautham Menon, Nikhila Vimal, Dhivyadharshini, and Ilavarasu in significant character portrayals.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

AP Dhillon: The First of a Kind

One of the much-awaited OTT releases today, this is a Hindi documentary about AP Dhillon, a rap singer associated with Punjabi music. The docuseries takes the viewers into the singer’s childhood in a remote village in Punjab. AP Dhillon narrates his dreams for the Indian music industry and how he aims to revolutionise it.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mask Girl

Based on a webtoon of the same name by Mae-mi, Mask Girl is a Korean black comedy thriller directed by Kim Young-hoon. Kim Mo-Mi, an underconfident woman, often has to deal with her insecurities of being unappealing. She faces a chain of ill-fated events when she dons a masked personality on the internet. Go Hyun-jung plays the titular role, Ahn Jae-hong, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Jung-hwa, and others play supporting characters.

OTT platform: Netflix

