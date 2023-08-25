Lights, Camera, Cosmo-action: The Perfect Way to Celebrate Chandrayaan-3. What better way to honour this monumental achievement than by delving into a selection of captivating space movies on OTT? These films not only pay tribute to the spirit of exploration but also offer an opportunity to marvel at the wonders of the cosmos while we celebrate India’s continued contributions to lunar exploration. Let’s explore a constellation of space-themed films that continue to inspire, educate, and thrill audiences on the silver screen.

Here is a list of the top-rated space movies you cannot fail to watch on OTT.

Mission Mangal (2019)

Mission Mangal, a Hindi-language drama directed by Jagan Shakti, is loosely inspired by the lives of Indian Space Research Organisation scientists. The film centres on their contributions to India’s inaugural interplanetary venture, the Mars Orbiter Mission. The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, and others, depicting both their professional challenges and personal lives.

Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar, a monumental 2014 science fiction film, was co-written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan. The stellar cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and others. The story follows Joseph Cooper, a former NASA pilot turned farmer, who embarks on a crucial mission with a team of researchers in search of a habitable planet, as Earth faces an uncertain future.

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022)

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama, marks R Madhavan’s directorial debut. The film narrates the true account of Nambi Narayanan, an Indian aerospace engineer driven by a fervent desire to enhance India’s space exploration initiatives.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Antariskham 9000 KMPH (2018)

Antariksham 9000 KMPH is a Telugu sci-fi adventure directed by Sankalp Reddy. Starring Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others, it depicts a satellite’s trajectory to the Moon’s dark side. Indian satellite Mihira’s disconnection risks global blackout via collision with a Chinese counterpart. Scientist Dev, withholding repair codes, returns after tragedy to fix Mihira with colleague Riya, restoring communication.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Gravity (2013)

Gravity is a sci-fi thriller by Alfonso Cuarón, which follows American astronauts Sandra Bullock and George Clooney stranded in orbit after their Space Shuttle’s destruction. Medical engineer Dr Ryan Stone (Bullock) and veteran astronaut Matt Kowalski (Clooney) grapple with disaster during a spacewalk, leaving them adrift in the darkness, tethered only to each other as they strive to return to Earth.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tik Tik Tik (2018)

Tik Tik Tik, a Tamil sci-fi thriller by Shakti Soundar Rajan, stars Jayam Ravi, Aaron Aziz, and Nivetha Pethuraj. When India learns of a city-sized asteroid hurtling towards Earth with less than a month left, an unconventional team is assembled to avert the catastrophe and save the nation.

Where to Watch: Zee5

First Man (2018)

First Man, directed by Damien Chazelle, is an American biographical drama. The movie features Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, joined by Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, and others. Set in the early 1960s, NASA undertakes perilous inaugural flights to achieve the historic moon landing by the decade’s close.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

