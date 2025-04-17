In a strategic move to transform Visakhapatnam into a leading IT hub, the Andhra Pradesh government has allocated 21.16 acres of land to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at a token price of just 99 paise. The near-zero-cost allotment is a calculated step by the state to attract tech giants and accelerate the growth of its digital economy.

Speaking to CNBC TV18 on April 16, 2025, Andhra Pradesh’s IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted why Visakhapatnam is becoming an attractive destination for the technology sector. “We have an incredible talent pool, robust infrastructure, and we’re offering land at highly subsidized rates,” Lokesh said. “I often joke that if Goa and Bangalore had a child, it would be Visakhapatnam. We have the best of both worlds, and this combination makes us confident that more investments will follow.”

The TCS land deal is expected to generate nearly 12,000 new IT jobs in the city, which Lokesh proudly called the “IT capital of Andhra Pradesh.” Expressing enthusiasm about the development, he added, “TCS coming to Vizag is just the beginning. We are also keen to welcome other major IT players to set up operations here.”

Nara Lokesh also emphasised that the strengths of Visakhapatnam go beyond affordable land. “When it comes to the IT workforce, Telugu-speaking professionals from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have made a significant mark across the globe,” he noted.

The land allotment marks a continuation of the state’s aggressive push to position Vizag as a prominent tech destination. Back in October 2024, Lokesh had personally urged TCS to consider Andhra Pradesh for its next major development center.

According to officials, the symbolic price tag and strategic support reflect a larger message: Andhra Pradesh is serious, competitive, and ready to be a key player in India’s technology landscape.

Read also- Rs 1,370 crore investment cleared for TCS in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.