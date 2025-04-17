In a disturbing incident in Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam, a 37-year-old traveler from Assam was beaten after being mistaken for a cattle thief. The victim had mistakenly alighted at Duvvada railway station on his way to Bangalore.

Lost and unfamiliar with the area, he took an auto to Gajuwaka and reached Vambay Colony late on the night of 13 April 2025. While passing through, he felt thirsty and approached a nearby cattle shed to drink water. However, the cows inside got agitated and created a commotion. Alerted by the noise in the middle of the night, local residents rushed out and assumed that the man was trying to steal the cattle.

Acting on this suspicion, three Visakhapatnam locals had beaten the traveler with sticks, attacking him until he was unconscious. Fearing he was dead, one of the attackers anonymously informed the police that an unidentified man had been beaten and dumped by the roadside.

The Gajuwaka police swiftly responded, shifting the injured man to the hospital and registering a case. During the investigation, CCTV footage from the area was examined, which helped identify the three assailants. All three were arrested within 24 hours and charged with attempted murder.

Speaking at a press conference, Visakhapatnam South ACP T Trinath and Gajuwaka CI A Parthasarathy confirmed the arrests. Authorities also announced that rowdy-sheets would be opened against the accused to monitor their activities going forward.

