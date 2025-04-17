The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL clash tonight at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium promises fireworks as both teams look to climb out of the bottom half of the table. Mumbai Indians are coming off a morale-boosting win against the unbeaten Delhi Capitals, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have just snapped a four-match losing streak with a record chase against Punjab Kings. With both teams now on equal points and desperate for momentum, this encounter could be a turning point in their IPL 2025 campaigns. Know who is likely to win, and check out the pitch report and playing.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch is renowned for being a batting paradise, offering true bounce and a lightning-fast outfield. Batters can play their shots freely, and high scores are common, especially under lights. Pacers get some swing early, but as the match progresses, it becomes easier for batters. Chasing teams have often found success here due to dew, making the toss crucial.

SRH vs MI Previous Record

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met 23 times in IPL history. MI have the upper hand with 13 wins, while SRH have won 10. At Wankhede, MI’s dominance is even clearer, winning 6 of 8 matches against SRH. In their last five encounters, MI have won three and SRH two, with the most recent meeting at Wankhede in 2024 going MI’s way by 7 wickets.

SRH have historically struggled, with only 2 wins in 13 attempts, but their last victory here came against MI in 2022.

MI vs SRH Playing 11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Sub: Karn Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Sub: Jaydev Unadkat

Who Will Win

This SRH vs MI IPL contest is expected to be high scoring and fiercely competitive. While SRH come in with confidence after a record chase, MI’s superior record at Wankhede and their balanced side give them a slight edge.

