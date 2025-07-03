The much-anticipated ‘Hop On-Hop Off’ double-decker buses project in Visakhapatnam moved a step closer to launch as it had a successful trial run on Wednesday, 2 July 2025. The event was overseen by Tourism Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Sri Ketan Garg, IAS.

As part of the inspection, the officials visited the AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) premises at Sagar Nagar Beach, where they examined the two double-decker buses currently available and reviewed the charging infrastructure.

Ajay Jain emphasized that the bus service, developed under the ‘Hop On-Hop Off’ brand, will soon be officially introduced to enhance tourism in the city. He also directed officials to prepare a detailed action plan for the smooth operation and upkeep of the buses, highlighting the need for maintaining regular frequency to meet public demand.

The project is being undertaken by the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited and the Tourism Department, with support from the Visakhapatnam Port Authority.

Commissioner Ketan Garg suggested extending the use of these buses to educational institutions, particularly for school field trips, ensuring they serve both leisure and learning purposes. He noted that the initiative promises a pleasant and accessible travel experience for both residents and tourists.

The double-decker Hop on-Hop off buses are expected to operate on two key routes—RK Beach to Thotlakonda, and Simhachalam to Kailasagiri—covering major tourist hotspots across Visakhapatnam.

