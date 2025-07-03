The Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued a GO:21 allotting 22.19 acres of land to Cognizant for setting up an IT Campus in Visakhapatnam. While announcements for the same were made by the company and government officials beforehand, the GO, dated 1 July 2025, confirms the move. The issued circular detailed that 22.19 acres of land would be issued to Cognizant in Madhurawada area at INR 0.99 paise per acre on the condition that the company would commence phase 1 of its operations by June 2028. Additionally, the second part of the condition specified that Cognizant is expected to commence operations in Visakhapatnam in a leased facility with at least 500 employees by June 2026.

The GO specifies that the land allotment will be made by APIIC after taking possession of it from VMRDA.

Cognizant is on the track to set up an IT/ITeS campus in Visakhapatnam with a proposed investment of Rs 1582 crores, and is expected to create employment for 8,000 people once it begins its full-fledged operations.

The land grant to Cognizant was given as part of the state’s proactive industrial policy to attract large-scale IT investments to Visakhapatnam.

The allocation of land to Cognizant at a cost of INR 0.99 paise per acre reflects Andhra Pradesh’s long-term bet on technology-driven development as the state competes with major metros to become a global investment destination. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam residents can look forward to seeing Cognizant make its leased facility instrumental by June next year.

