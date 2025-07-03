A delegation of veteran athletes from Visakhapatnam is set to represent India in the 38th edition of the Sri Lanka International Masters Open Athletes Championship. The event is scheduled to take place on July 5 and 6 at Sri Lanka’s Mahindra Rajapaksa Stadium.

Organised by the Sri Lanka Masters Athletes Association (SLMAA), this championship is one of the recognised sports events held in South Asia for veteran athletics. The event brings together the athletes to compete in various track sports ranging from a 10,000-meter road race to hammer throw, Javelin throw, Pole vault, Hurdles race, Long and High jump, and more.

This year, the Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam (VAAV) is sending a strong contingent, which will be managed by Manga Varaprasad (Indian Masters Association Secretary General) and the VAAV President.

In a pre-departure ceremony held at the VAAV office in Muralinagar, athletes were felicitated and presented with sports kits. The event was graced by key members of the association, including Coordinator Ch. Srinivasa Raju, Secretary L.V. Sudhakar, and others who extended their best wishes.

In recent times, the Veteran athletes from Visakhapatnam have shown some exceptional skills, where they won 11 medals, including eight gold medals, two silver and one bronze medal in the 37th Open Masters championship held in Malaysia.

The list of winners includes:

H M Sujatha (67+), winning two gold medals in the discus throw and shot put.

K Matsyakonda (55+) secured a gold medal in the javelin throw.

K Poornima (40+) acquired a silver medal in the discus throw and a bronze in the javelin throw.

R Manjunath (35+) attained three gold medals in the 800-m, 1,500-m, and 3,000-m runs and a silver medal in the long jump.

K B V M Prasad (40+) achieved a gold medal in the javelin throw and triple jump.

Visakhapatnam’s presence in such competitions has been steadily rising, as it becomes a key contributor to the nation’s masters athletics movement, inspiring many citizens across the nation.

