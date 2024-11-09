Bheemunipatnam also known as Bheemili is steeped in history dating back to the 17th Century. It once flourished as the destination for sea trade and one of the most prominent settlements for both the Dutch and British in India. A mesmerising long drive from RK beach is all it takes to unravel the scenic beauty of this place. With that in mind, here are five places in Bheemili that make it a perfect weekend gateway.

1. Dutch Cemetery

The Dutch Cemetery situated near the lighthouse in Bheemunipatnam, dates back to the 17th Century.

Nestled in the heart of Bheemili, it is the resting place for both the British and Dutch. Each of the fifty-two tombs present in the cemetery resembles a pyramid, with the cause of death engraved on the tombstones.

2. Clock Tower

Graced with majestic arches and towering clocks on all four sides, this iconic structure commands attention.

Built by the Dutch in the early 18th century, the clock tower was more than just a timekeeper- it was a beacon of Bheemili’s rich history, standing tall as a symbol of a vibrant, bygone era.

3. St. Peter’s Church

St. Peter’s Church also known as the ‘Red Church’, is a historic chapel in Bheemili. It was opened for worship during British rule.

The main attraction is its beautiful red stained glass windows which show scenes from the Bible.

4. Pavuralakonda

Just four kilometres away from Bheemili Beach nestled an ancient Buddist Heritage Site of the 3rd Century BCE.

The imprints of the Buddist legacy in Visakhapatnam are still strong evident in Pavuralakonda in Bheemili. One of the most interesting features of the site is the presence of the rock-cut cisterns.

In the olden days, these cisterns carved out of the rocky hill were used for the collection and storage of rain and spring water by the monks inhabiting the monastery.

5. Bheemili Beach

Being one of the oldest settlements Bheemili Beach hosts several historical landmarks but the best part of visiting this place will definitely be the breathtaking views of the beach.

With mermaid statues, boats parked on the side of the shore, and an iconic lighthouse, Bheemili Beach has jaw-dropping views in serene backdrops – Making it a perfect getaway from Visakhapatnam.

