Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formally launched the seaplane service, the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, on 9 November by travelling on it from Vijayawada to Srisailam.

Taking off at the Punnami ghat in Vijayawada amid tight security at noon, the 14-seater seaplane landed at a jetty in Srisailam in about 40 minutes covering a distance of about 150 km.

The Chief Minister was given a rousing reception when the seaplane landed at a jetty in Srisailam by Ministers, MLAs, party leaders and officials.

The Chief Minister offered prayers at the Srisailam temple where he was received by priests with ‘poornakumbham’. After blessing Chandrababu Naidu, they offered him ‘prasadam’.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and officials.

The trial run of the seaplane was conducted successfully on 8 November under the supervision of the personnel of the airforce, police and civic body.

Earlier, Rammohan Naidu said the service would be made available to all in three to four months and the charges would be within the reach of the common people.

“The government is studying a proposal to operate the service on four routes in the State,” said the Union Minister. The first seaplane of Andhra Pradesh took off at the Punnami ghat amid tight security.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu