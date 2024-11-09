Morning walks are the best detox for many, while for others, they are a source of the best morning tea (both chai and gossip). For some individuals, morning walks are a necessary way to get their fitness up, and for other people, this is the time to enjoy their solitude. There are many such types of people you are bound to meet when you go for a morning walk by the beach at Visakhapatnam. Here are some of them:

1. The Weird Walker

Let’s be honest, we have all encountered a person with a unique walking style. We wouldn’t know whether they are walking, running or dancing, but their moves surely grab the attention of beachgoers.

2. The Open Gym Enthusiast

These people, with their determination to sweat, turn the open gym into their personal one. Can you guess their favourite spot? It is usually The Twister and The Tai Chi Spinner.

3. The Ragi Malt Lover

This is the quintessential health guru. They don’t end their morning walk without having eggs or ragi malt. These people will have their diet plan sorted. So, if you come across one, you might want to befriend them for some health tips.

4. The Catch-Up Crew

Who said mornings are designated for walkers? This is also the best time of the day to catch up on all the neighbourhood drama, and some crews do just that. Walking? Maybe. Bonding? Definitely. Slow your pace while you come across this crew – you might find the next juiciest tale here.

5. The Solitude Seeker

These people are often spotted gazing at the waves of the beach with their headphones on and are usually in a world of their own. Don’t try to disturb them while they are seeking answers from the ocean.

6. The Dog Parent

This person, with their furry, tail-wagging companions steals all the attention of beachgoers. But hey, they are sometimes kind enough to share their puppy love with everyone.

7. The Photo Hunter

Armed with their smartphone, this person will bust all sorts of weird poses for the perfect shot. These photographers work hard to capture the sunrise, the waves, and possibly every grain of sand.

8. The Beach Runner

These people are running for their lives – just kidding, but you wouldn’t find more dedicated people in RK Beach than them. In just a blink, they are already a speck on the horizon.

Did we miss anyone? Please let us know what kind of people you encounter while going on a morning walk in Visakhapatnam.

Disclaimer: This article is purely humour-related and not to offend or hurt anyone. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and not Yo! Vizag.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.