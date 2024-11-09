Hero Venkatesh has extended support to the anti-drug campaign launched by the Alluri Seetharama Raju district police.

The actor, who was in Araku Valley for a movie shooting, unveiled the ‘Swachh Sankalpam’ brochure which highlights the ill effects of drug abuse, on 8 November. Earlier, the ASR district police called on the hero and explained to him about the anti-drug campaign in the district.

On the occasion, Venkatesh exhorted the youth to keep away from harmful drugs and other narcotics as they ruin their lives. The hero further said he always supports anything that helps society.

Film shooting

Known for its picturesque locales, Araku Valley has been chosen as one of the locations for the new movie Venkatesh in which he plays the role of an ex-police officer.

Tentatively titled ‘Sankranthiki Vastunnam’, the film is being directed by hit director Anil Ravipudi. After F2 and F3, this is the third movie coming up in the combination of Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi.

Said to be an action drama, the shooting of it began a couple of weeks ago in Hyderabad and is set to hit screens for Sankranti.

After shooting in Araku Valley, the movie crew will move to Dehradun and later to Mussoorie for the remaining shoot.

Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Choudary are donning the lead roles opposite Venkatesh in the film which is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu