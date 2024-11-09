One week into November 2024, Visakhapatnam continues to witness substantial developments and updates in key infrastructure projects across the city. From new airport construction milestones to road repairs and more, here are six infra and developmental updates in Visakhapatnam this week that are shaping the city’s growth:

1. Progress on Bhogapuram Airport

The ASR Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram is making swift progress, now expected to commence operations by March 2026, well ahead of its original timeline.

According to the latest update this week, over 45% of the construction work is complete. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu, is closely monitoring the project.

The accelerated timeline could see the airport open six months sooner than anticipated, and officials are aiming to inaugurate it by around March 2026 as opposed to the original deadline, December 2026 .

2. GVMC’s Ongoing Road Repairs and Pipeline Relocations

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been actively working on an intensive road repair project. As a part of this, they have already fixed around 2,100 of the 4,441 identified potholes in the city at a cost of Rs 6.9 crore.

Alongside this, GVMC is relocating water pipelines that intersect with drainage channels to mitigate contamination risks, which have contributed to recent outbreaks of waterborne diseases in the region.

Out of 398 problematic intersections, 375 pipelines have been diverted, with the remainder set for relocation soon. Plans are also underway to implement mobile water testing units for immediate quality checks.

3. Taj Group Eyes Hotel Development in Vizag

The renowned Taj Group is exploring the possibility of constructing a new hotel in Visakhapatnam or the Anakapalli district. On 8 November, Taj representatives have conducted site visits in different areas of Vizag.

This proposal follows a similar initiative by the Oberoi Group, which previously announced plans to establish luxury resorts near Bheemili.

4. Foundation Stone Laid for PV Sindhu Badminton Centre

The PV Sindhu Badminton Academy project, dedicated to nurturing local sports talent, is progressing. The badminton player herself visited Vizag to perform the ‘bhoomi pooja’ for the establishment recently.

The academy, located on land allocated in 2021, will be built in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. Sindhu envisions the center as a platform to empower rural girls, preparing them for national and international competitions, including the Olympics.

The establishment of the sports complex has faced some backlash as some people protested it, demanding that an educational institution be constructed instead.

5. Kharagpur-Cuttack-Visakhapatnam Expressway Moves Forward

Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana initiative, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has invited bids for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the upcoming Kharagpur-Cuttack-Visakhapatnam expressway.

This major 783-km corridor aims to boost regional connectivity. Ten firms have submitted bids, and MoRTH began reviewing technical proposals on November 5. With final DPRs expected by 2026, construction could commence post-clearance and land acquisition by 2028.

6. New Infrastructure in Vizag’s Agency Areas

Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani announced new road projects across Vizag’s agency and tribal areas, aiming to improve connectivity for remote villages.

Notable projects include the Rs 46 crore Sileru road and additional roads in 1,300 villages with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore.

The initiatives also encompass a gas distribution program, launched this week in Bangaru Metta, and a Rs 15 lakh investment for the Paderu Vadadi road, significantly advancing infrastructure in rural areas.

The city has been on the recieving end of many benefitting developments this past week. We hope you found this listicle about infra updates in Visakhapatnam this week of November helpful.

