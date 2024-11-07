Badminton player PV Sindhu performed ‘bhoomi puja’ for the Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence at the two-acre site allotted to her near Chinagadili in Visakhapatnam, on 7 November.

Speaking on the occasion, the badminton player said that training would be imparted to the rural girls to make them compete at the Olympic level. Advising girls to avail of the training facility, Sindhu said the centre would be completed in a year.

Sindhu thanked the State government for allotting the land.

In a post on X, she said: “Excited to break ground on the PV Sindhu Center for Badminton and Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam! This isn’t just a facility; it’s the future—a bold step to elevate the next generation of champions and ignite the spirit of excellence in Indian sports. With the unwavering support of my amazing team and partners, we are building something that will inspire, empower, and shape the future of Indian sports for generations to come.”

The land was allotted in 2021 with the condition that it would be utilised only for the badminton academy. The land was allotted as a part of the government’s endeavour to promote sports in the State.

After allotment of land, Sindhu said the academy would be built in two phases at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Meanwhile, people in the area staged a demonstration seeking allotment of the land for a junior college.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu