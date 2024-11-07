The Department of Skills Development and Training will be organising a job mela at the National Academy of Construction (NAC) centre near the Fire Station at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on 8 November.

According to a press note issued by the department, Bandhan Bank, BigBasket and BharatPe will participate in the Job mela and recruit candidates for the vacant posts in their organisations in Visakhapatnam.

Bandhan Bank will select candidates for the posts of relationship executives and relationship officers to work in its branches at Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, Anakapalle, Atchutapuram, Narsipatnam, Yellamanchili, Chodavaram, Thagarapuvalasa and S Kota.

Candidates in the age group of 21-31 years with a qualification of Intermediate or diploma or any degree are eligible for the posts numbering 30. The bank offers a package of Rs 2 lakh per annum and benefits like incentives, medical allowance, fuel allowance, gratuity and accommodation.

BigBasket requires candidates for the posts of store associates and delivery executives for which the eligibility criteria is Intermediate or any degree.

While the salary of store associates has been fixed at Rs 2 lakh per annum, the weekly earning of delivery executives will be around Rs 10,000. The maximum age limit for store associates is below 35 years, while it is below 45 years in the case of delivery executives.

The number of vacancies is 50 (store associates) and 80 (delivery executives). The selected candidates will have to work in Gajuwaka, Chandrapalem, Ramnagar, Pendurthi and Visalakshi Nagar.

As many as 45 team manager and field sales executive posts are vacant in BharatPe Private Limited. Candidates with a qualification of SSC and above are eligible for the posts. They should possess both PAN and Aadhar cards.

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 2.50 lakh per annum. Candidates should be in the age group of 18-40 years.

Selected candidates will have to work in Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, NAD, Kancharapalem, MVP Colony, Madhurawada, Anakapalle and Sabbavaram.

Further details can be obtained over the phone: 7981022453.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu