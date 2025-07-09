The new teaser for Alice in Borderland has been released, and fans are expressing their excitement through various social media platforms. The new season will have higher stakes and more dangerous games than the face card games. The third season is slated to be released on the 25th of September in two months. While the wait is long, you can entertain yourself with these top 7 series and movies like Alice in Borderland that are available on OTT platforms!

1. Escape Room

Six individuals from different walks of life gather for an escape room challenge to win $10,000. The only stakes of each escape room are to escape or die. This adrenaline-pumping movie will have you on the edge of your seat until the end!

OTT Platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV

2. The Killing Vote

What will happen if you hold the power to kill a person?

Gaetal, a vigilante in a dog mask carries out justice on his own terms. He holds polls for determining the death of heinous criminals and executes them based on the result.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Circle

Fifty people are captured and are awaiting execution. Like a every cloud has a silver lining, these individuals have an opportunity to choose a worthy person among themselves who can survive and walk out alive.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. The 8 Show

What would you do if you had a chance to earn endless amount of money just by entertaining the invisible audience? This is what eight individuals encounter when they enter an eight story building. As the money piles up, a strange hierarchy develops, making the participants dangle between greed and envy.

This nail-biting series should be on your watchlist for its psychologically rich storyline!

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. The Platform

A single platform filled with mouthwatering delicacies, hovers in between a hundred storied building, stopping at each floor. People on the upper levels take more than their fair share of food while those below starve on scraps. After a month, the system rearranges each person into different floors. A man decides to challenge this system and change it.

This mind bending thriller will have you biting your nails through the movie!

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. 19th Floor

After surviving a deadly car accident, a couple of university students find themselves trapped in a VR game. Faced with dangerous monsters and obstacles the participants need to trust each other to make it alive out of the game.

OTT Platform: Viki

7. The Death Race

Death Race is a globally popular car racing show which features prison inmates competing with each in armoured and weaponised cars. When a popular racer, Frankenstein dies in the finale, it is kept under wraps. Jensen is wrongfully imprisoned with no proof. So, when the manager of the Death Race approaches Jensen with the opportunity for freedom, provided he becomes Frankenstein, he takes the bait.

What waits for him is insecurity, scrutiny, and danger.

OTT Platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Zee5

With this list of the top 7 series and movies like Alice in Borderland, you can pick your favourite and start streaming! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn, clear up your schedule, and turn on these electrifying flicks!

