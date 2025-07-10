Several trains operating to and from Visakhapatnam will be temporarily cancelled on certain routes due to ongoing modern electronic interlocking works at Kotabommali Station scheduled for 11 July 2025.

Below is the list of trains that will not be running:

22820 Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar – Intercity Express

22819 Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam – Intercity Express

58506 Visakhapatnam to Gunupur – Passenger

58505 Gunupur to Visakhapatnam – Passenger

58532 Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur – Passenger

58531 Brahmapur to Visakhapatnam – Passenger

67289 Visakhapatnam to Palasa – MEMU

67287 Palasa to Visakhapatnam – MEMU

18526 Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur – Intercity Express

18525 Brahmapur to Visakhapatnam – Intercity Express

Inconvenience caused to the passengers who were to travel by these trains to and from Visakhapatnam is regretted as they have now been cancelled.

Ratnachal Express to be upgraded with new coaches

Passengers travelling on the Ratnachal Express can expect a better travel experience soon, as the train is set to be upgraded with modern LHB coaches. ICF Chennai has dispatched newly built 2S and CC coaches for this transformation.

IR to introduce 1,000 new trains in 5 years

On the other hand, the Indian Railways network is preparing for a major overhaul. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently shared with ET that the government is planning to introduce 1,000 new trains over the next five years and begin commercial services of the high-speed bullet train by 2027.

This bullet train project, being developed in partnership with Japan, is progressing steadily. The first prototype is anticipated to arrive by 2026, with services expected to be launched a year later. The project benefits from international cooperation as well as technological support from Indian institutions such as IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee.

These developments form part of a broader roadmap to establish Indian Railways as a leader in global rail exports and as a key pillar in the country’s cost-effective logistics infrastructure.

