Gajuwaka murder case: Naval employee held for killing woman

The Gajuwaka police, who grilled the accused in the recent murder of a woman, Mounika, have revealed that he killed her in his friend’s house. The accused, Ravindra, a naval employee, who was taken into police custody for interrogation, was remanded to judicial custody on April 8.

According to the police, Ravindra took the keys to his friend’s flat, who later left for the office. Ravindra took Mounika to a friend’s house on March 29.

Following a heated argument between the two, Ravindra strangulated her to death. He stuffed the body into a trolley and took it to his house, where he cut the body into pieces and kept it in a fridge. The body parts were later burnt in a cashew grove.

The police further said his friend also did not know that the woman had been murdered in his flat. The accused would be taken into custody again, if necessary, said the police.