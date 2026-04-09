AU cultural fest valedictory attended by Pawan Kalyan

An air of festivity pervaded the Andhra University Engineering College grounds as the valedictory of the three-day cultural fest, held on Wednesday evening (April 8), drew crowds in large numbers who thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Adding to the festive mood, the dance performances by university students left the audience spellbound. The excitement further increased with the presence of actor-turned-Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as the chief guest, making the evening even more lively.

Building on this enthusiasm, Pawan Kalyan, participating in the event, wished the students of Andhra University to achieve success in all fields and emerge as leaders. “Andhra University produced several distinguished leaders, and you should also bring laurels to the institution like them,” he said, addressing the students.

“Your aim should be social service. The knowledge acquired by you should serve society,” said the Deputy Chief Minister, exhorting the students to dream big and strive to make it a reality.

University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar and others spoke.