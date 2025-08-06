The death of a youth in a drowning incident in a swimming pool at a resort in Kondakarla of Atchutapuram mandal (near Visakhapatnam) has taken a turn as his mother cried a foul.

The youth, S Bhaskara Rao (23) of Gajuwaka and eight others went to the resort to have a fun on 5 August. After enjoying in a swimming pool in an inebriated condition, they returned to their room. However, they did not notice the absence of Bhaskara Rao.

A staffer of the resort found Bhaskara Rao drowning in the pool and alerted his friends. They found Bhaskara Rao in an unconscious state and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

After coming to know about the tragedy, his family members rushed to the hospital. Parvathi, mother of Bhaskara Rao, alleged that his son was murdered as injuries were found on the body. She further said that her son has no habit of drinking alcohol.

The police have registered a case regarding the drowning incident near Visakhapatnam and are investigating.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu