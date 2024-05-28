The city police have advised the people to inform them whenever they leave the city for a trip to check for robberies. Now, it is easy to monitor the locked houses, through a locked house monitoring system (LHMS), according to South Crime Inspector, K Srinivasa Rao. He has advised the people to download the LHMS AP police app and furnish the details of the family members in it.

On receiving information, the police will visit the house and install CC cameras. It will help the police to monitor everything at the house and curb robberies in the locked houses. Srinivasa Rao has further said that a resident at Steel Plant sector -11 has informed the police before going on a trip and the police installed CC cameras at the house. The cameras have been linked to the police control room and the house has come under police surveillance.

In case anyone tried to gain entry into the house, an alarm at the control room would alert the police thanks to the LHMS AP app, who would take the necessary action, said Srinivasa Rao, advising the people to install CC cameras at their houses for safety.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.