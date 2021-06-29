In a city known for its spicy and hot seafood and non-vegetarian food, it is difficult but not impossible to find unbelievably delicious desserts. The coastal city of Vizag is one such place. In the summer when the temperatures soar high in the city and the weather takes its toll on people, they turn to icy-cool desserts like ice creams and cakes. But there are also the sweet-tooths who will eat any kind of dessert. We don’t want you to search through the city. Yo! Vizag brings to you the creamiest, chocolatiest and sweetest desserts in the city that you should all give a try.

#1 Chocolate Bomb (FSM)

This Italian dessert at Flying Spaghetti Monster is a must for chocolate lovers. Loaded with rich chocolate, this is a must-try with cold ice cream and hot chocolate. The explosion of chocolate in your mouth will make you go on eating it.

Location: Flying Spaghetti Monster, Waltair Main Road.

#2 Choco Lava Cake (Ice Age)

Having a bad mood? Go for the choco lava cake which would definitely make you fly high. Brownie served with hot chocolate lava, this will make your tummy happy.

Location: Dutt Island, Siripuram.

#3 Death By Chocolate (Pastry Coffee n’ Conversation)

This is one of the ultimate desserts in Vizag, made with dark chocolate and cocoa as the main ingredients. This is a must-try dessert when you are at PCC.

Location: Dutt Island, Siripuram.

#4 Choco Fudge (Cream Stone)

This is a must-try dessert- a combination of coffee, chocolate ice cream mixed with brownies and almond and fudge. Topped with nuts and almonds gives this dessert a nice tinge of nuttiness.

Location: Waltair Main Road.

#5 Pineapple Pastry (FoodEx)

One of the oldest bakeries in the city has the best pastries to make your day sweeter. The best pastries on their menu are pineapple and black forest, but nothing tops their pineapple pastry which is the right amount of tangy and sweet.

Location: beside VMRDA office, Siripuram,

#6 Ice Cream Cake (Ibaco)

Ice creams and cakes are the most popular desserts anywhere. So, it was only natural that someone blended the two together. Just like how Ibaco did with their ice cream cake. If you’re in the mood for an ice cream cake with some colourful toppings, Ibaco at the Beach Road is a must-visit place. With a range of flavours, you can have your dream ice cream cake here.

Location: Beach Road.

#7 Choco Mud Pastry (Fresh Choice)

Giving an elegant look to a simple chocolate pastry, the choco mud pastry is a must dessert at Fresh Choice. Contrary to its name, this dessert is not made of mud but does have a mud-like texture. This is one of the best desserts in Vizag to have for a mini celebration with friends or family.

Location: Opp HSBC, Siripuram.

#8 Sundaes (Keventers)

On a warm evening in Vizag, Sundaes by Keventers are a must, especially those with chocolate as the main flavour. These sundaes are a jar of happiness, filled with chocolate sponge, vanilla, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Location: Beside More supermarket, Beach Road.

#9 Cupcakes, cake jars (Dark Love)

Cupcakes and cake jars at Dark Love are a must-try for those who love little things in life. They have a wide range of flavours and themes to pick from. Cake jars, especially chocolate filled with strawberry jars, are a must-try at this patisserie.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar.

Disclaimer: In view of the pandemic, kindly note that it’s imperative to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and follow the safety measures at these restaurants and bakeries.