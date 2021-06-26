Seafood has been very dear to the people of Vizag. With the vast coastline stretch that Vizag is blessed with, seafood, which has been a global want is so easily available to the people of Vizag. On a healthier note, these seafood have been an important source of protein and essential fatty acids and micronutrients. With the growth in aquaculture, local seafood has witnessed international attention in trade. While we can only make hay while the sun shines, let’s make the best of all the seafoods readily available in Vizag.

#1 Royyala Pulao, Fish Pulusu (Kamat)

Kamat is one of the best places for non-vegetarians who love the food they make. For all seafood lovers, Kamat has Royyala Pulaov and Fish pulusu. Their famous Royyala Pulaov is made with chitti muthyalu rice which are small grains with a rich aroma. Prawns mixed with flavored rice give the best Pullav. Fish pulusu at Kamat is one must try for seafood lovers, who can relish the spicy red pulusu where the color and flavor itself make you hungry.

Location: Siripuram, Lawson’s Bay colony.

#2 Thai Fish Bites (Capital Kitchen)

This kitchen located at Bheemili is new and has good seafood. Fish bites, Thai Fish, and Fried Vanjaram fish are a must. Their seafood starters melt in your mouth and give a good feel.

Location: Bheemili.

#3 Vanjaram Fry (D Cabanna)

For many seafood lovers, Vanjaram fish is what they love to eat before taking a seafood feast. This restaurant has one of the tastiest Crispy and fresh Vanjaram Fry with the Vanjaram fish, locally available. The dish is cooked marinated with spices and is fried and served hot. It is one of the lip-smacking fish.

Location: Sagar Nagar beach road.

#4 Fish Pomfret (The Park)

Pomfret fish is one must try at The Park. Served a big spicy fish, it is lip-smacking, given with a side dish of mashed potatoes, steamed, and veggies. It’s one of the must-have seafoods in Vizag.

Location: Beach road.

#5 Konaseema Biryani (Zeeshan)

This place serves the best Biryanis especially Konaseema Biryani with seafood that is yummy for the tummy. The flavored rice is a mix of shrimp, chicken, and mutton.

Location: Jagadamba.

#6 Wasabi Prawns (The Asian)

This place serves lip-smacking seafood that you must try. Asian at MVP drive-in must-try recipes like Wasabi Prawns, 3 peppercorn prawns, and Hong Kong fish. Wasabi prawns is a Japanese recipe tasting a sweet yet tangy flavor with its wasabi sauce. This is one of the seafoods that you can’t afford to miss in Vizag.

Location: In MVP drive-in.

#7 Lobster (Gateway Hotel)

A recipe with lobster is a must-try at Gateway Hotel in the city. Tender and juicy lobsters sprinkled with herbs and spices are a must-try.

Location: Beach road

Disclaimer: In view of the pandemic, kindly make it a note to practice physical distancing and follow the safety measures while eating at these restaurants.