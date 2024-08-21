Situated along the serene coastline of the Bay of Bengal, Visakhapatnam has some of the most stunning beachfront resorts in India. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a peaceful retreat, Visakhapatnam’s beachfront resorts provide a picturesque setting where the sea meets the sky, creating unforgettable memories with every sunrise and sunset.

1. Palm Beach Hotel:

Palm Beach Hotel near RK Beach offers breathtaking scenery of the Bay of Bengal with access to a private beach. They also have a dedicated pool for kids as well. If you are looking for a romantic dinner date, you can enjoy their night dining with scenic views. Their lavish spa facility offers therapeutic massage sessions. They serve North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, Continental, and Mughlai cuisines.

Location: NTR Beach road, RK beach, Visakhapatnam

Pricing: Starts at Rs 5,791

2. The Park Hotel:

The Park is another beachfront hotel near RK Beach. With its serene atmosphere, it offers you a peaceful retreat. You can also plan surprise events in their soothing backdrop. Enjoy mouth-watering delicacies while feeling the cool breeze from the ocean. Rooms have modern-day decor and furnishings. The hotel spa has massage therapies with beauty treatments as well. Italian, Indian, and Continental cuisines are available here.

Location: RK Beach Road, Visakhapatnam

Pricing: Starts at Rs 7,034

3. Novotel:

Novotel, near Varun Beach, provides a terrific bird’s eye view of the sea. It is located a kilometre away from RK Beach, and is adjacent to Varun Inox. The interiors of this hotel are modern and sleek providing the best gateway from the hustle and bustle. It offers a perfect blend of luxury with comfort. It also provides a conference room facility for those who are on a business trip. If you are tired, try their hot tub or sauna session. International cuisine is offered at The Square and Zaffran restaurants, and Suagarr offers freshly baked cakes. Meanwhile, Vue has the best cocktails.

Location: Varun Inox, RK Beach, Visakhapatnam

Pricing: Starts at Rs 7,378

4. The Gateway Hotel:

The Gateway Hotel has an old heritage look with modern-day facilities. It features a spa, outdoor pool, and 24-hour business centre. Their rooms offer a TV, minibar, coffee-making facilities, and garden and sea views. Their Deluxe Suite offers free breakfast with a terrific sea view.

You can enjoy an outdoor experience with their GAD restaurant, which also has an open kitchen. Szechuan cuisine is served at their Ming Garden restaurant.

Location: Beach Road, Visakhapatnam

Pricing: Starting at Rs 6,750

5. Radisson Blu Resort:

Located in the womb of the shore, the Radisson Blu Resort offers an unforgettable stay, with a wide range of food and activities.

Located nearly 2.5 km from Rushikonda Beach, this beachfront resort in Visakhapatnam is the perfect destination for both leisure and business travellers. It has a wide range of rooms and suites with stunning beach views. You can sit in solitude at their private beach area.

You can find Chinese, Indian, and French Cuisine at the restaurant here.

Location: Karthikavanam, Rushikonda Beach, Visakhapatnam

Pricing: Starts at Rs 10,399

6. The Bheemili Resort:

The Bheemili resort is accommodated with an outdoor swimming pool, free parking, a fitness centre, and a Garden, is one of the best beachfront resorts in Visakhapatnam. Each accommodation has 5-star services. The hotel gives a view of Bheemili Beach, and guests have access to the terrace and bar. It also has a children’s playground area. Continental breakfast is available here. You can play billiards or go cycling when you are bored.

Location: Near the Beach road of Bheemunipatanam, Visakhapatnam

Pricing: Starts at Rs 8,499

7. Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels:

Nestled on the hilltop, a mere 100 meters from the sea, this hotel offers a panoramic view of the city and the seas. This place is a destination for all nature lovers! There are valleys, lush forests, dense jungles, and ancient caves, and other beautiful places to explore nearby. Renovated in 2023, the rooms are well maintained here.

Location: RK Beach Road, Visakhapatnam

Pricing: Starts at Rs 5,500

Beachfront resorts in Visakhapatnam offer an exceptional blend of natural beauty, luxury, and tranquility, making them the perfect destination for those seeking an unforgettable coastal escape. As you plan your next getaway, consider these best resorts in Visakhapatnam, where every stay promises relaxation, tranquility, and memories that will last a lifetime.

