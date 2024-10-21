Who doesn’t love grabbing a bite while going on a shopping spree? Back in the day, Visakhapatnam wasn’t just about shopping. It was also about the food spots that were associated with them. It was about the places where we made fond memories of eating pain puri, having fiery chats and burning tongues, and getting free popcorn that filled our hearts with joy. Does that ring a bell? Let’s dust off those good old faint memories and take a look at those cult-favourite food spots in Visakhapatnam where everyone took a break while shopping!

1. Cherma’s

Cherma’s near Jagadamba was a popular shopping spot in the 2000s. But honestly, weren’t you there only to freeload that giant bucket of popcorn? A delicious reward for surviving the shopping trip with Mom!

2. Spencer’s Hypermarket

Recently, Spencer’s, near Bullayya College was shut down – but wasn’t it an ideal spot to grab a bite after a shopping spree or a busy day at college (or, maybe even while bunking college)? Their tasty and affordable food items, with cosy seating arrangements, used to be a favourite spot for many.

3. Big Bazaar

Big Bazaar was once the D-Mart of Visakhapatnam, even before D-Mart was a thing. It was a one-stop destination for everything under the sun! However, the best part for most of us was waiting on the top floor – the food court. If not, maybe the Mr Softy’s Ice Cream stall in the front made your day! Do you have any memories of it?

4. CMR Shopping Mall

CMR Shopping Mall – situated between Jagadamba and Jail Road – had it all, including a famous food court right beside it! It may not be the talk of town anymore because of the coming up of other food courts and spots nearby, but its lively vibe is etched in our hearts and we still miss it.

5. Poojas

Poojas in Dabagardens was well-known for its stylish, colour-themed dresses displayed on mannequins, and definitely for serving the best pani puri in the city (at least in our childhood memories). The cluster of three or four small stalls in front of the store was a paradise for all the pani puri, vada pav, and chaat lovers.

We may not be able to bring back all these places, but we can surely cherish them in our memories. Comment below and let us know which of these food spots in Visakhapatnam you remember from your childhood shopping trips!

