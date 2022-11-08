It’s yet again time to gather around in a coffee shop with friends, sipping freshly brewed coffee and munching on some crispy sandwiches, as the Vizag Komedians are back with a live standup comedy show to hit you with reality and make you laugh about your own habits!

The Vizag Komedians with a K are a group of techies and graduates who love to reiterate what we tend to overlook in our life, society and surroundings. Best known to crack political jokes and make you question the purpose of your entire life, the Komedians are back with another interesting live standup comedy show, happening this weekend.

The team is performing at the Gallery Coffee and Kitchen this Saturday, 12 November 2022, and we for one are excited to go catch up on some laughter and food. Aryan, Gnan, Rafiq and Sai S are geared up to chuckle you up! You can book our tickets online or directly reach out to the Vizag Komedians at +91 7207317431 or +91 9110741565 for further information on the standup comedy show.

