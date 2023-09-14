Leading IT giant Infosys is gearing up to launch its operations in Visakhapatnam. The company has already established its office within a spacious three-storey building in the heart of the IT SEZ Hill No. 2 area. Reports and speculations about the operations have surfaced several times in the past, which teased the commencement date.

A pivotal development took place recently as YSRCP Regional Coordinator YV Subba Reddy and the state’s IT minister, Gudivada Amarnath, conducted a thorough inspection of the Infosys office premises in Visakhapatnam. This visit underscored the government’s commitment to promoting IT industry growth within the state. Accompanied by Infosys officials, including Neeladri Prasad Mishra, Vice President and Global Head of Infrastructure Division, Puneet Desai, Assistant Vice President of Infrastructure, and regional infrastructure heads Jayachandran Kulkarni and Venkatesh, the leaders explored the state-of-the-art facility.

The Infosys office will span 65,000-70,000 sqft, and operations are set to commence shortly. During their visit, Subba Reddy and Amarnath expressed their unwavering support for Infosys, emphasising that the state government is fully committed to facilitating a seamless establishment process by providing all necessary clearances and approvals. Further confirmation regarding the commencement of operations is awaited.

