Recent reports have given rise to discussions that a new Vande Bharat Express connecting Visakhapatnam and Tirupati is underway. This development comes after a new rake of the semi-high-speed train arrived from Chennai on 20 August 2023. It is already known that one Vande Bharat is currently operational between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

As per the reports, this additional rake from Chennia is being used for the Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express. Nevertheless, it has been used only once to date and is currently warming within the loco shed. This raised concerns about the rake’s purpose, with a few suggesting that it could be used to operate between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

Also read: Famous Sivaji Park in MVP Colony undergoes renovation

Currently, only one train, the Tirumala Express, runs between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. Residents of the northern Andhra districts are expressing their interest in utilising the semi-high-speed train to reach Tirupati. If the Vande Bharat Express is extended from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati, it is expected to receive a warm welcome from passengers.

While the demand for tickets may increase if the Vande Bharat Express is extended, clarity is needed regarding when this train service will commence from Visakhapatnam. Discussions are ongoing, and passengers are eagerly waiting for confirmation regarding this possible route extension.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.