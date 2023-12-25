In a benevolent gesture, family members of a woman in Visakhapatnam, who was declared brain dead, donated her organs giving a new lease of life to six persons.

According to reports, the woman, Purnakumari of Gavarapalem in Anakapalle District, suffered a severe head injury when she fell off the bike while coming to Visakhapatnam, on 21 December, along with her son.

The woman was rushed to a corporate hospital at Ramnagar where doctors performed surgery. As she failed to recover, doctors declared her brain dead on Saturday.

The bereaved family members, following counselling by Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, agreed to organ donation.

The Minister talked to the Jeevandaan State co-ordinator K Rambabu and directed him to finish the process quickly.

Dr Rambabu, in coordination with the hospital staff in Visakhapatnam, transported the donated organs of the brain dead patient — heart, eyes, liver, two kidneys — to the hospitals for transplantation to the patients who required them.

