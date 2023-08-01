Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remarked that the Inorbit Mall, being developed in Vizag, is the biggest one in South India and it will change the face of the city. The CM, who laid the foundation stone for the mall near the port hospital at Kailasapuram on Tuesday, said the mall would employ over 8,000 youth.

Thanking the K Raheja Corporation for coming forward to take up such a huge project, CM Jagan assured it of all help from the government. “The group is also interested in setting up a star hotel in the city,” expressed the Chief Minister. The mall will be developed on 17 acres for Rs 600 crore.

After participating in the Bhoomi Puja, he laid the foundation stone for over 50 developmental projects of the GVMC. Later, Jagan Mohan Reddy proceeded to the Andhra University campus, where he inaugurated the Element Pharma Incubation and Bio Monitoring Hub and other four projects related to the university.

Earlier, Reddy accorded a rousing welcome at the airport. He was received by ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh, Gudivada Amarnath, and V Rajani, local MP, YSRCP leaders and officials. After winding up his whirlwind tour, the Chief Minister left the city for Vijayawada.

