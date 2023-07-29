An IT tower is likely to come up in the proposed Inorbit Mall complex in Visakhapatnam, according to IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. The Minister reviewed the arrangements for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the mall at Kailasapuram by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on 1 August 2023. Later, he told the media that the Raheja group, which is establishing the mall, responded positively when the CM mooted the idea of setting up an IT tower within the mall complex.

Claiming that the proposed mall would be the biggest one in the Telugu states, Amarnath said it would be built o n17 acres. Over 5,000 unemployed youth would get a job opportunity directly or indirectly after the completion of the mall, expressed the Minister. The huge project would be completed in two years, he said, adding that the K Raheja Corporation has already acquired the necessary permissions from the government.

The Chief Minister was keen on industrial and tourism development in Visakhapatnam, said the Minister, hoping the Inorbit Mall, once completed, would attract tourists from Odisha, Chattisgarh and West Bengal. Besides Inorbit Mall, the Chief Minister would also lay the foundation stone for various projects to be taken up by the GVMC at Rs 138 crore. Amarnath was accompanied by NEDCAP Chairman KK Raju, YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu and others.

