Six new COVID-19 cases have been identified in Visakhapatnam, city officials are swiftly ramping up measures to contain the spread and assure residents of their preparedness. The cases, located in areas like Madhurawada Dasapalla Hills and Chinna Musidivada, have prompted a swift response from the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

A high-level review meeting, led by Deputy Mayor Jiyani Sridhar, brought together key officials including GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Verma, Additional Commissioner Dr. V. Sanyasi Rao, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Naresh Kumar, and Zonal Commissioners and AMHOs. The focus of the meeting was to strategize comprehensive measures and ensure their immediate implementation.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari acknowledged the new cases but emphasized the importance of remaining calm and following preventive measures. She directed officials to prioritize targeted containment efforts in affected areas. This includes regular sanitation drives with bleaching, fogging, and waste removal, ensuring these areas are thoroughly disinfected and maintained hygienically.

Public awareness will be a crucial tool in controlling the spread. ANMs will conduct an intensive survey at the secretariat level, engaging volunteers and educating them about COVID-19 prevention practices. This grassroots approach aims to dispel panic and encourage responsible behaviour. Additionally, a house-to-house fever survey conducted by ANMs and Asha workers will expedite the early detection and isolation of potential cases.

GVMC Commissioner Verma underlined the corporation’s readiness to manage the situation. All existing COVID protocols mandated by the state government are being meticulously followed. Infected individuals are being placed in home isolation, promptly tested, and provided with essential home isolation kits. Zone Commissioners and AMHOs have been directed to prioritize affected areas, implement stringent control measures, and closely monitor the situation.

While six new COVID cases in Visakhapatnam sound a cautious note, continued vigilance and adherence to safety measures by residents remain essential to keep the city healthy and thriving.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.