South India is endowed with rich heritage sites. Several architectural marvels, dating decades back, leave us awestruck and give us the opportunity to explore the past. Amongst the many heritage sites in India, cathedrals are known for their stunning and intricate architecture. Some of these cathedrals have transgressed through centuries and still stand to this day. People across the world visit these places, for pilgrimage reasons and to admire the construction as well. Keep reading to know more about the most beautiful cathedrals in South India with remarkable architecture.

Here are 6 stunning cathedrals in South India.

Medak Cathedral, Telangana

Medak Cathedral is the largest diocese in Asia and second in the world after St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. The cathedral is constructed in the Gothic Revival style and accommodates around 5,000 people at a time. The decorative mosaic flooring, massive grey stone pillars, impressive vaulting roof, and bell tower leave the spectators in awe. However, the best attraction of this church is the stained glass windows, depicting different incidents from Christ’s life. The impeccable architecture attracts tourists across the country.

Timings: 9 AM to 6 PM (Sunday to Saturday)

St. Philomena’s Church, Karnataka

St. Philomena’s Church is an exceptional example of Neo-Gothic architecture. The Maharaja of Mysuru Mummudi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1843, built the church in honour of St. Philomena and for the Europeans residing back then. The church was made in the shape of a cross, with a congregation hall that can accommodate around 800 people. The twin spires with a height of 175 feet, is the main attraction of the church. The sanctum is adorned with stained glass paintings, additionally, the pillars are designed with intricate flower patterns.

Timings: 5 AM to 8 PM (Sunday to Saturday)

Velankanni Church , Tamil Nadu

Located on the Coromandel Coast, Velankanni Church draws devotees from all over the world. Also known as the ‘Lourdes of the East’, this Gothic architectural structure has visually striking red tiles in contrast to the white walls. The church accommodates three chapels, a church museum, a priest’s residence, a shrine mega mahal, and more. It is one of the most visited churches in India.

Timings: 5 AM to 9 PM (Sunday to Saturday)

Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Pondicherry

Built in the Roma-Byzantine style, the Sacred Heart Basilica is a famous landmark in Pondicherry. The stained glass windows and the Latin-rite cross shapes are some of the elements, that make it beautiful. The 24 Corinthian columns add to its beauty and are inscribed with the scriptures. Pilgrims usually visit the church during Christmas and also take part in other grand celebrations. The architectural excellence of this church makes it worth a visit.

Timings: 5 AM to 8 PM (Sunday to Saturday)

St. George Forane Church, Kerala

St. George Forane Church is Asia’s largest shrine dedicated to St. George and attracts five million people every year. The church has a 14-century history with a blend of religion, myth, and folklore. The Old and New Testaments scenes are depicted as sculptures. The teak altar covered in gold foil is a blend of European and Keralite architecture, and additionally, it has two bell towers. The Nercha Kall, the Well, Somapanam, Kapella, and the Adoration chapel are the main attractions of the church.

Timings: 6 AM to 9 PM (Sunday to Saturday)

Santa Cruz Basilica, Kerala

Santa Cruz Basilica is a blend of history, artistry, and architectural grandeur. Located in Fort Kochi, this church dates back to the 16 century, when the Portuguese first arrived in the country. Constructed in Gothic style, the bright pastel-coloured interiors, are graced with overwhelming arches and a stunning altar. The ceiling murals and stained glass windows are a feast for the eyes. Furthermore, there are seven other large canvas paintings. This is one of the most stunning cathedrals in South India.

Timings: 9 AM to 1 PM, 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (Sunday to Saturday)

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.