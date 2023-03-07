It is a well-known fact that India is among the most beautiful places in the world. India has several serene places, alongside many unique cultures, traditions, and histories. At times, the chaos of life starts catching up to us, and all we can think about is a peaceful vacation. Fortunately for us, India has several such places that mark the perfect getaway. We have compiled a list of some places in the vast lands of India that treat us with a tranquil vacation. Comfort to your soul, at these peaceful getaways in India.

Here is a list of the peaceful getaways in India you should consider for your next trip.

Dhanushkodi- Tamil Nadu

This legendary place in the Ramanathapuram District is a blend of history, mythology, and beauty. The main attraction at this place is Dhanushkodi Beach, which overlooks the pristine waters of the Bay of Bengal. If the legends are to be believed, then the bridge used by Lord Rama, to rescue his wife Sita, was built from Dhanuskodi Beach. The town was destroyed in the 1964 cyclone and remains inhabited to this day. One can witness the past glory of the town in the monumental ruins left behind.

Idukki- Kerala

Words fall short to describe the beauty and charm of God’s Own Country, Kerala. Blessed with countless serene places, a list without mentioning Kerala is incomplete. Idukki is a hill district in the Western Ghats, also referred to as the ‘Spice Garden of Kerala’. Munnar, Hill View Park, Peerumedu, and Malankara Dam among many others, are must-visit places in Idukki. Treat yourself to the bounty of nature at this picturesque destination.

Ross Island- Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Officially known as the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Ross Island is among the most peaceful places in India. The quaint island is your destination, if you wish for a peaceful getaway, amidst flora and fauna. You can also indulge in activities such as scuba diving, snorkelling, museum tours, and open-air movies, to make the best out of your time there. Apart from the getaway ventures, the island has a rich past that will spark your interest.

Kalap- Uttarakhand

With a population of about 25,000, Kalap is among the most isolated places in India. This makes it an ideal place for a peaceful getaway in India. Located at an elevation of 7,800 ft, this town is nested amidst lush greenery. According to ancient mythology, Kalap is the birthplace of Mahabharata. Home to the Garhwali architecture, serenity seeps through these legendary lands.

Laitmawsiang- Meghalaya

The Garden of Caves, Laitmawsiang is a place in Northeast India, where you can witness nature in its full glory. Waterfalls making their way through the ancient caves are a major tourist attraction at this place. From crystal clear water, and forest valleys to colonial architecture, all elements of Laitmawsiang will help you unwind in the laps of nature. Sum Syeim Falls, Mawdohnud, and Riat Umlwai Falls are some of the fairytale-looking sites here.

Spiti Valley- Himachal Pradesh

Spiti valley gets its unique name from its geographical location, as it is situated between India and Tibet. With an elevation of 12,500 ft above sea level, the valley offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscapes and mountains. The blend of lofty skies, along with green meadows, and calm waters will give you the escape you need. Adding up to the good things, the low population of the valley make it quite remote and peaceful.

