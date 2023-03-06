India stretches over vast lands and is enriched with different cultures, landscapes, and more. The number of picturesque locations one can visit in the country is endless. While we are familiar with famous spots in the North and South parts of the country, have you ever thought about the ones tucked away in the North-Eastern part? North-East India is known for its sophisticated beauty and is flocked by people from all over India and the world. From crystal-clear rivers to misty mountains, here are the best places to visit in North-East India in March.

Here are the 6 best places to visit in North East India in March.

Nathula Pass, Sikkim

Sikkim is blessed with shimmering lakes and rolling hills. Located 54 km away, Nathula Pass is known for its dreamlike and surreal view and is also historically significant. Elevated at an astonishing height of 4,310 m, this pass is cold for most of the year and is flocked by visitors, especially in the summers. The temperature during summer ranges from 12 to 20 degrees. Tourists can visit the Watershed War Memorial, Army Exhibition Centre, Zuluk Wildlife Sanctuary, and Kyongnosla Alpine Sanctuary.

Tsogmo Lake, Sikkim

Tsogmo Lake is one of the few high-altitude lakes in India and is located at a height of 3,753 m. The lake reflects different colours according to the seasons and remains frozen during the winter season. The reflection of the surrounding hills on the lake makes it all the more spellbinding. It is endowed with rich flora and fauna like Rhododendrons, Primulas, Brahminy Ducks, and Red Panda. Tourist attractions include rides on decorated yaks and mules, and kiosks offering local food and drinks.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro Valley captivates everyone with its natural charm, sprawling rice fields, tranquil villages, and rolling hills. Tucked away in the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh, this scenic beauty has a lot to offer to its tourists. It is the perfect spot for a soul-captivating trekking experience. The picturesque landscape is a treat for nature lovers and photographers as well. Considering that the climate is pleasant throughout the year, it is the perfect holiday destination.

Mawsynram, Meghalaya

Mawsynram is the wettest place on Earth, owing to the plethora of waterfalls and abundant rain. This laidback village is graced with misty mountains, cascading waterfalls, and arresting landscapes. Elevated at a height of 1,400 m, Mawsynram is situated on the slope of East Khasi Hills and houses several spots that must be visited by tourists. Krem Puri, Phlangwanbroi Village, Krem Dam, and Khreng Khreng Waterfalls are often flocked by tourists.

Dawki, Meghalaya

Located in West Jaintia Hills, Dawki attracts people from all over the country and the world for its crystal-clear waters. The Umngot river is so clear that our eyes can peer to the bottom of the riverbed. One can either enjoy a gentle boat ride or take part in activities like scuba diving, zip-lining, or rappelling to keep yourself occupied. Pynursla, Kudengrim, and Sohra are a few nearby attractions.

Majuli, Assam

Majuli is the world’s largest river island. The island is also called the cultural capital of Assam. This mystic island is historically and culturally rich, and home to the Sattriya culture. The Kamalabari Satra, Auniati Satra, and Dakhinpat Satra are the major attractions here. It is a strong contender for a place in UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites, taking into account how it is swarmed with tourists from all over the world.

