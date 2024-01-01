Flagging off a new category of superfast passenger trains, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Amrit Bharat Express Service on 30 December 2023. Two new Amrit Bharat trains, namely Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express (Delhi) and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express, were introduced. One was done physically in Delhi, while the other was launched virtually. In its inaugural run, the Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express reached Visakhapatnam to a rousing reception, marking a new chapter in railway connectivity.

The express train is an LHB push-pull train with non-air-conditioned coaches. This train has locos at both ends for better acceleration. It provides improved facilities for rail passengers, including beautifully designed seats, better luggage racks, mobile charging points with suitable mobile holders, LED lights, CCTV, and public information systems, among others. The Prime Minister also flagged off six new Vande Bharat Trains.

The train comprises 22 coaches, including eight general second-class coaches for unreserved passengers, 12 second-class 3-tier sleeper coaches, and two guard compartments, with a total seating capacity for 1834 passengers, and the speed limit was up to 130 km/hr.

The inaugural Malda Town-Bengaluru Train (Push-Pull Train) reached tentatively at Srikakulam at 11.03hrs on 31.12.2023, Vizianagaram at 11.48hrs, and Visakhapatnam at 13.45hrs on 31st December 2023. Special programs were organized at Visakhapatnam Railway Station to welcome the new Amrit Bharat Express.

However, the regular services of 13434 Malda Town- SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express will leave Malda Town on Sundays at 08:50 with effect from 07.01.2024 and reach Srikakulam Road at 03:22 hrs on Monday (early hours) and depart again at 03:24 hrs. The train will arrive in Vizianagaram at 04:18 hrs, depart at 04:20 hrs, reach Visakhapatnam at 05:35 hrs, and depart at 05:55 hrs. It will finally reach its destination, SMVT Bengaluru, at 03:00 on Tuesday (early hours).

The express has stoppages at New Farakka, Rampurhat, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Barddhaman, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Belda, Jaleswar, Balasore, Soro, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Rd., Brahmapur, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, and Jollarpattei between Malda Town and SMVT Bengaluru stations.

This new superfast passenger train category further enhances India’s paradigm shift in railway connectivity. Its affordability and accessibility cater to those seeking an economical alternative to the Vande Bharat trains.

