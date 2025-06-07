In the latest news of opposition to the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP), members of the Steel CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) have announced a blood donation camp on June 14, 2025, coinciding with World Blood Donor Day.

The event will take place at Ambedkar Kalakshetram in Ukkunagaram and is being organised as part of a peaceful protest campaign. According to Steel CITU honorary president J Ayodhya Ramu, the blood donation is a symbolic gesture to bring attention to the concerns of employees and the local community over the central government’s plans to divest its stake in the plant. Ramu emphasised that workers have been protesting for over 1,600 days against the proposed 100% strategic sale.

Apparao, one of the organisers of the event, mentioned that the steel plant employees have a history of regular blood donations, which have supported local hospitals and patients over the years. He said the upcoming camp continues this tradition while also serving as a reminder of the workers’ unity.

Steel CITU president Y T Das, along with other trade union representatives, also attended the announcement event and encouraged broader participation of Vizag Steel Plant workers in the blood donation camp. The leaders hope this peaceful and humanitarian initiative will help highlight the need for dialogue and reconsideration regarding the privatisation process.

