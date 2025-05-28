Tensions remain high at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) as thousands of contract workers continue their strikes in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, demanding immediate reinstatement of dismissed employees, clearance of pending dues, and a halt to privatisation efforts. The demand for captive mines to reduce production costs and make the plant viable again has also resurfaced among their list of demands.

The strike, which began on May 20, 2025, has seen increasing participation from workers and unions alike. On May 27, the situation turned volatile when protesting workers attempted to storm the administrative building. Police intervention led to minor confrontations but prevented a full-scale breach.

The root of the unrest lies in a series of mass layoffs that reportedly affected over 2,000 contract workers, alongside longstanding wage delays and dissatisfaction over the government’s push towards privatisation. Unions allege that the interests of workers and the local economy are being sidelined.

In contrast, RINL’s Chairman and Managing Director, A K Saxena, met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Mahanadu venue in Kadapa on May 27. The meeting reportedly focused on strategies to improve the plant’s production, financial health, and explore viable paths forward.

Chief Minister Naidu reaffirmed the state’s commitment to reviving the steel plant, citing the Centre’s sanction of Rs 11,440 crore and an additional Rs 2,660 crore from the state as part of the revival package.

As the strikes in the Visakhapatnam steel plant continue, the demand for parliamentary intervention to conduct a transparent review of the layoffs is increasing.

