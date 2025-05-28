Romance and drama set in a regal landscape take centre stage in The Royals series. Paired with a star-studded cast, intricate backgrounds, and an outstanding performance by the cast, this series has gained many positive reviews. The historical romance genre has gained global popularity for portraying historical stories with a dash of romance. If you love The Royals and want to watch more, you are at the right place. Here are the top 5 series like The Royals that you should watch!

1. Captivating the King

Yi In is a lonely king, surrounded by distrust and danger as a result of the political and royal power struggles in the palace. Kang Hee-soo is the daughter of a royal advisor who dresses up as a man, waiting for a chance to exact revenge on the royals. When an opportunity strikes, however, Hee-soo begins to develop feelings for her enemy.

Similar to The Royals, this series puts an impossible challenge for love to thrive.

2. Bridgerton

Violet Bridgerton heads the Bridgerton family as the matriarch of the London Regency era. In a society full of scandalous gossip and grand balls, Violet wants each of her children to marry for love. Watch this chaotic series as each Bridgerton sibling finds love in the most unexpected place.

This series consists of three seasons and a movie, making it perfect for those who enjoy a long stream. Each sibling has a love story, throwing light on different themes, making it a good alternative for The Royals.

3. The Crown

This critically acclaimed series tells the history of Queen Elizabeth II and various personal and political events which shaped her reign. While The Royals is fictional, The Crown’s plot is deeply rooted in historical events and facts, offering a dramatized view of how a monarchy evolves to keep up with the times.

4. The Leopard

Set in the unification of Italy in the 1860s, a Sicilian prince, Don Fabrizio must adapt to the new changes in the hierarchy to protect his lineage or perish with the others.

The main characters, Don Fabrizio, Concetta (Fabrizio’s daughter), and Tancredi (Concetta’s cousin) walk along the blurring line of love and betrayal, similar to the lead characters in The Royals.

5. Love in the Moonlight

Crown Prince Lee Young is labelled as a rebellious and unpredictable man by the palace staff for his affinity for getting into trouble. Hong Ra-on enters the palace on a mission, disguised as an eunuch. Lee Young develops a bond with Ra-on, oblivious of her real identity.

This unconventional love story between two people of different classes is an interesting dynamic, making it a must-watch!

The next time you want to watch a show like The Royals, this list of similar top series will have your back! These series have a mix of historical themes, love, and drama which make the perfect combination for an entertaining watch. Let us know which of these is your favourite in the comments!

