Waiting for House of the Dragon Season 3? Then watch these shows!

The latest teaser of House of the Dragon Season 3 has dropped, and fans can’t stop talking about it! Following the dramatic conclusion of the previous season, where Alicent Hightower confronted Rhaenyra Targaryen, viewers were left stunned by the intense political tensions and cliffhanger. With the new season slated for June 2026, there are many alternative shows to watch in the meantime, including The Crown, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and Game of Thrones. Here are five shows like House of the Dragon that you can binge on OTT platforms while waiting for season three to drop!

Shows like House of the Dragon that you can binge-watch before season three drops!

1. Shogun

Set in Japan in the year 1600, the Council of Regents unite against Lord Yoshii Toranaga, as he is fighting for his life. A mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby Japanese fishing village, prompting Lord Yoshii to discover secrets that could throw the hierarchy upside down.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Succession

While there are no visible dragons or existing kingdoms in Succession, the premise is similar, where siblings begin an internal war, fighting for the metaphorical throne of the family business, while the king is alive and breathing.

Who will win in the end? Only time will tell.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

3. The Wheel of Time

Moiraine is a member of a magical organisation who takes five young people on a journey, believing that one of them might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, who is prophesied to save the world or destroy it.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Black Sails

If you love House Velaryon, the captains of the largest navy in all of Westeros, you’ll love this series! This American historical action-adventure series is based on the novel Treasure Island.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. My Lady Jane

Diverting from the concept of marriage within the family tree, this series showcases a couple who enter a politically arranged marriage against their will. The wife soon becomes the target of criminals who want her head and her throne.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. The Gilded Age

This American historical drama series showcases Marian Brook, who moves to New York after her father’s death to live with her aunts. However, things get complicated when she must fit into the conflicts surrounding the new money Russell family and her old money van Rhijn-Brook family.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

With shows like House of the Dragon, your entertainment watchlist will be full until season three drops. Let us know which of these shows will be on your screen this weekend in the comments!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.