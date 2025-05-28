Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar is hosting an Open House in Visakhapatnam for prospective B Tech students and their parents. This event will be held in two locations. A hybrid mode is offered to ensure that participants from different regions can easily attend.

The first session is scheduled for Saturday, 31st May 2025, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Shivaji Auditorium, GITAM University, Visakhapatnam. The second session will take place on Sunday, 1st June 2025, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the IIT Bhubaneswar Campus Auditorium. Both sessions are open for prospective B Tech students and parents, providing valuable insights and information about the institute.

The Open House in Visakhapatnam will feature virtual and physical tours of the IIT Bhubaneswar campus, a glance at their recent academic and research achievements, and an interactive session with the Directors and Academics team. The main feature of the Open House will be an interactive session focused on career development. Participants can expect to engage in discussions ask questions about various opportunities and gain insights into the educational environment. The programme also seeks to clarify any doubts about the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA).

The links for participation and online meetings are:

For more information about the event, the willing participants can refer to this link.

Also read: Vizag to Ellora Caves travel guide: Discover the beauty of a UNESCO World Heritage Site!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.