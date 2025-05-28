Monsoon has arrived early this year, cooling down temperatures and higher humidity. While travelling to far places during this weather is not the best choice, a staycation in the city could be the perfect alternative. If you want to take a break and relax in this cool weather but aren’t sure where to look, this article is for you. Here are the top staycations in and around Vizag, perfect for a rainy season retreat!

1. Sai Priya Resort

Popular among the youth of the city, Sai Priya Resort has everything for a perfect staycation. Each room is in the form of a small individual cottage and a thatched roof. The resort is equipped with lawn areas, spacious banquet halls, and two restaurants serving delicious food. You can head to the travel desk in the resort to work and walk back to your cottage with the pristine beach views.

Location: Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam 530048

2. Rock and Green

You need not jet off to another country to experience the tranquillity of a farm stay.

Each stay here has a private pool, outdoor space, and a garden area. There are three kinds of stays such as luxury, private, and executive suites. There is a sports arena on the resort where you can stretch your arms and work out. The resort also has an in-house restaurant which offers room service.

Surrounded by mango trees and breathtaking hills around the estate, this resort is the perfect staycation destination!

Location: Padmanabham Rd, Kurapalli, Revidi, Andhra Pradesh 531162.

3. Beach and Hills Resorts

For those planning a staycation with a group, look no further. Tucked into the serene hills of the Nerallavalasa Village, this resort has some beautiful viewpoints. There is a massive outdoor pool which is perfect for chilling and enjoying. The resort is located close to Bheemli Beach and has greenery surrounding the entire place. There are several amenities like an in-house restaurant, bicycle hire, pet and children friendly. You can lounge in the pool or take a cycle ride to explore the nearby areas.

Location: Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 531163

4. Bay Breeze Resorts

This resort resembles a rural home, but has many modern amenities! Bay Breeze Resorts is located away from the city noise and has picturesque sceneries. Whether it is the furniture made of tree logs or the in-house restaurant dishing out local coastal cuisine, this place is simple and straight to the point. The rooms overlook the pool and the lush green hills surrounding the property. If you want to retreat into a quiet place which is rather simple, this is your best bet.

Location: Thimmapuram, Kapuluppada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530048

5. The Hive Hotel

This contemporary boutique hotel has all the luxuries you need to enjoy a staycation! Providing rooms with a view, an infinity pool, a rooftop restaurant, and dreamy sceneries. You can relax by the infinity pool and take in the serene views of the sky and the Bay of Bengal, choose between a hearty buffet or a delicious a la carte menu, and unwind.

Location: Pedda Rushikonda, Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530045

Pack your bags, clear your schedules, and explore the hidden areas of the city with this list of top staycations in and around Vizag! Each spot has a unique charm, offering a different experience for every traveller. Let us know in the comments which is your favourite!

