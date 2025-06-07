A Vizag student has won a gold medal in a Taekwondo championship in Vizag. P Devi Tulasi is a 9th grader enrolled in Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan School in the city. She competed in the 46th Sub Junior, 11th Cadet, 44th Junior, and Senior Kyurogi and Poomsae District Taekwondo Championship 2025. The event was held in Ukkunagaram.

The student has been undergoing regular Taekwondo training since an early age, with the help of the school’s excellent coaches from the Sports Academy. She has been showing consistent wins and improving her flair in sports through participation in various events. This Vizag student has also won several awards and prizes at different levels in addition to her recent gold medal win in the Taekwondo Championship. Devi Tulasi competed in the Under-14, below 59 kg category.

The championship was held by the Pydimamba Taekwondo Club, which is affiliated with the District Taekwondo Association. The association is also recognized by the Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association.

Visakhapatnam athletes are making the news with their determination and exceptional performances.

Recently a Vizag-based athlete, Jyothi Yarraji, bagged a gold medal in the women’s hurdle at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships held at Gumi, South Korea. She defended her title and dominated the field by clocking an impressive 12.96 seconds national record. Avinash Stable secured a gold in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, with the season best of 8:20.92. He is a two-time Olympic and Asian Games Championship and holds the national record. The women’s 4x400m rally of Jisna Mathew, Rupal Chaudhary, Kunja Rajitha, and Subha Venkatesan, won a gold with performing an inspiring record of 3:34.18.

The veteran athletes of Visakhapatnam have also joined the list of medal winners in the recent 37th Malaysian International Open Masters Athletic Championship 2025. H M Sujatha clinched two gold medals in the discus throw and shot put. K Matsyakonda achieved two gold medals in the javelin throw. K Poornima secured a silver medal in the discus throw and a bronze medal in the javelin throw. R Manjunath clinched victory by bagging three gold medals in the 800m, 1,500m, and 3,000m runs and a silver medal in the long jump. K B V M Prasad won a gold medal in the javelin throw and triple jump.

These athletes from Vizag continue to be a beacon of inspiration of hard work and determination to the people.

