Visakhapatnam will receive a special flight on September 11 afternoon, bringing back Andhra Pradesh residents stranded in riot-hit Nepal. The state government has arranged the flight to ensure their safe return.

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, addressing the media in Amaravati on September 10 night, said that 217 people, including 42 from Visakhapatnam, were stuck in various parts of Nepal. “We have been monitoring the situation closely and keeping constant communication with the stranded people. Though they were tense initially, the measures taken by the government have reassured them,” he said, adding that officials had been checking in with them every two hours.

After halting in Vizag, the flight will continue to Kadapa. From the airports, the returnees will be taken to their respective hometowns. “The government will take full responsibility to ensure each person reaches their doorstep safely,” assured Lokesh.

State Home Minister Anitha and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh were also present at the briefing.

