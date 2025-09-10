The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated measures to rescue Telugu citizens, including 10 from Visakhapatnam, who have been stranded in riot-ridden Nepal. Preliminary reports suggest that over 240 people from various parts of the State are currently stuck in the country.

State HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh convened a high-level meeting with senior officials in Amaravati on September 10 and directed them to make immediate arrangements for the safe return of those stranded. He also spoke directly to some of the people in Nepal, advising them to remain inside their hotel rooms until assistance reaches them. Lokesh further instructed officials to ensure a special flight from Kathmandu to Visakhapatnam is arranged for their evacuation.

State officials have been in continuous touch with authorities at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi, which has also set up a dedicated helpline for families to seek information about their relatives in Nepal.

According to A.P. Bhavan liaison officer Suresh Babu Valavala, among those stranded are 10 LIC employees from Visakhapatnam and their driver, who had gone on a tour to Nepal. They are currently staying at Hotel Elegant in Pokhara, about 250 km from Kathmandu. In total, nearly 90 people from north coastal Andhra are believed to be stuck in different parts of the country.

The unrest in Nepal began after government bans social media, which triggered anti-corruption protests primarily by the Gen Z citizens of Nepal. Although the ban has since been lifted, riots continue in several regions, leaving hundreds of Indian visitors, including many from Andhra Pradesh, stranded.

