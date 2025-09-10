In a significant move to strengthen cultural ties and promote tourism, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Vietnam Travel Association. The partnership focuses on enhancing Buddhist circuit visits and positioning the state as a key destination for Southeast Asian travellers.

The agreement was formalized in Visakhapatnam, with officials from both sides emphasizing the shared Buddhist heritage between India and Vietnam. The collaboration aims to develop tourism packages that connect Andhra Pradesh’s historic Buddhist sites, such as Amaravati, Nagarjunakonda, Thotlakonda, Bavikonda, and Bojjannakonda, with Vietnam’s own Buddhist destinations.

Tourism officials highlighted that this initiative is expected to give Andhra Pradesh greater visibility in the ASEAN market, where Buddhist pilgrimages attract millions of travellers every year. By linking heritage sites across borders, the state hopes to draw more international visitors while also boosting local economies tied to hospitality, transport, and cultural experiences.

Beyond the Buddhist circuit, the MoU also opens opportunities for promoting tribal tourism, showcasing the unique culture, traditions, and natural landscapes of Andhra Pradesh’s tribal communities. This dual focus on heritage and community-based tourism is expected to create more inclusive and sustainable growth in the state’s travel sector.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department views this agreement as a milestone in its long-term vision to place the state firmly on the global tourism map. By leveraging its rich Buddhist legacy and forging strategic partnerships, officials believe Andhra Pradesh can emerge as a major hub for cultural and spiritual tourism in South and Southeast Asia.

