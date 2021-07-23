Ever since the release of Scam 1992, everyone’s been wanting to get a SonyLIV subscription. No one wants to be left out in this extravaganza; the Harshad Mehta story. When this series was released back in 2020, a new OTT platform came in demand, instead of the usual suspects – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Through Scam 1992, people got an opening into the excellent catalogue of Hindi web series that SonyLIV has.

Here are some web series that you must watch on SonyLIV:

#1 Maharani

The latest web series released on SonyLIV, Maharani is a political drama. It stars Huma Qureshi in the lead, along with Sohum Shah of Tumbbad fame and Amit Sial. Inspired by the political events in Bihar, in the 1990s, when Lalu Prasad Yadav named his wife as his successor for the post of Chief Minister of Bihar. It’s one of the “to-watch” series in India right now.

#2 Gullak

One of the underrated web series in the Indian OTT market, Gullak is a family series, created by The Viral Fever (TVF), for streaming on SonyLIV. It centers around a typical Indian middle-class household, the Mishras’, where there is a lot of arguing over trivial things. But when it truly matters, there is more than enough love going around. Gullak is one of the series we should all watch with our families.

#3 Avrodh

If you loved Uri: The Surgical Strike, when it released in 2019 and your josh was high, then it will be higher if you watch this series. This action-packed series not only delves deeper into the 2016 terrorist attacks, and the retaliatory surgical strike by the Indian Army, but it also goes further and covers the aftermath of these events. We get to see how both the nations diplomatically dealt with these two events and also how their respective media covered it. Starring Amit Sadh in the lead, this web series was released last year on SonyLIV and received positive reviews from critics.

#4 College Romance

Another one from TVF’s long catalogue of college-based series, College Romance is all about friendship, love, college memories and the laughter in between. It has a young, talented cast consisting of Gagan Arora, Shreya Mehta, Keshav Sadhna, Manjot Singh and Apoorva Arora. The series has had two seasons so far, one in 2018 and the other in 2021, following the story of three friends- Karan, Trippy and Naira.

#5 Undekhi

If you wish to steer away from the cliche Hindi romantic dramas, here’s a web series on SonyLIV that will keep you on the edge of your seats. This crime thriller series portrays the levels of power and corruption existing in society. With a relatively unknown cast, the story is what drives this series, with one twist after another. This murder mystery will keep you hooked till the very end. Please keep in mind that this is not suitable for children.

#6 JL50

Abhay Deol is one of the most underrated actors in the Hindi Film Industry and he usually delivers some unbelievably good performances. But he is not the only reason you should watch JL50. This sci-fi thriller miniseries also stars Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. Above all, the story of an aircraft mysteriously vanishing from Kolkata and reappearing 35 years later is the main reason to watch this story.

#7 A Simple Murder

If you loved Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s performance in Tandav, you should also watch this series. This crime comedy series stars him as an entrepreneur whose identity is mistaken and is suddenly given a murder contract. Throughout its run of 7 episodes, the story is equal parts funny and thrilling, making us all wonder who sent the murder contract.

#8 Scam 1992

At last, we end with the very reason we are here. After all, Scam 1992 is the reason people are getting a SonyLIV subscription, right? On its release, back in October 2020, this Hansal Mehta series swept everyone in India off their feet. It even caused waves around the rest of the world. Harshad Mehta might not be a hero but he is one of the best characters on Indian OTT platforms in recent times. And as a bonus, not a day goes by for many people without hearing the trippy intro theme of this series.