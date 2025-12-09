Vizag man detained for attempting to enter Pakistan again

A man from Vizag was detained by the Pakistani security forces on Sunday, December 7, under the charges of trying to enter Pakistan through the Indo-Pak border near village 17KYD in Khajuwala tehsil of Bikaner district in Rajasthan.

The man was identified as Prashant Vedam, an engineering graduate from Vizag. He was caught on the route where he was found, asking locals for a safe way to cross the road.

More Info:

According to the investigation, this is his second attempt at trying to enter Pakistan. He crossed into Pakistan through the Karni Post in Bikaner, claiming he was travelling to Switzerland to meet a woman he had connected with on social media. He was apprehended and placed in custody at the Kot Lakhpat Central Jail in Lahore. Prashant was in jail and in Pakistan’s custody until 2021, after which he was handed over to the Indian Border Security Force on May 31, 2021 and brought back to Vizag.

After the investigation, Prashant revealed that he wanted to travel to Rawalpindi to meet a woman whom he had met during his previous attempt to enter Pakistan in 2017.

The duo were held in adjacent jail cells after his arrest, and Prashant added that he was determined to go back and meet her since his release in 2021.

Family’s Plea:

Prashant’s family in Vizag have filed a missing persons report after he disappeared. They have also informed the Pakistani security forces that he is suffering from mental health issues. The family have travelled to Bikaner to speak to the Indo-Pak security forces for a final verdict regarding Prashant.

The police have informed that Prashant has been arrested, but will be undergoing questioning by the Joint Interrogation Committee (JIC) to understand his motive behind attempting to cross the border.

